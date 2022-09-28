Striker Inaki Williams back with Athletic Club after Ghana duty

Black Stars striker Inaki Williams reported for club duty at Athletic Club after enjoying his first call-up from Ghana.

Williams was spotted on Wednesday at the Spanish club's training centre as they started making plans for the weekend.

🤜🏿🤛🏿 Nico e Iñaki ya están en Lezama para preparar el #AthleticAlmería 🔥 Williams brothers are back 🔥#AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/FhcwkI5qoL — Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) September 28, 2022

The Athletic Bilbao striker won his Black Stars first cap when he came off the bench in the 3-0 friendly defeat to the five-time world champions in France.

And then on Tuesday, he made his first start, lasting 86 minutes as Black Stars beat Nicaragua 1-0 in Lorca, Spain.

Born in Bilbao to Ghanaian parents, the 28-year-old chose to represent Ghana after previously playing for Spain at youth level and in a 2016 friendly at senior level.

"It's a very special feeling to play my first game with my new team-mates for my country," Williams told BBC Sport Africa.

"I was very happy to come in and make some contributions, I cannot thank the staff and squad enough for all the help. The hard work continues for the World Cup and hopefully, I am going to enjoy the opportunity."

"I hope to play more matches and make the Black Stars successful."

Williams also enjoyed himself off the pitch with the Black Stars, who will meet Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the World Cup in Qatar.