On-loan striker John Antwi scored his fourth goal of the season for Misr El-Maqasa who beat Aswan 2-0 in the English Premier League.

The 24-year-old gave the home side the opener on 28 minutes before Ahmed Abdel-Zaher added the second ten minutes later.

Misr El-Maqasa consolidated their position in second place but five points behind leaders Al Ahly who have a game in hand.

Antwi is on loan from Al Ahly.

