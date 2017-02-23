Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Striker Mahatma Otoo making strides for Turkish second-tier side Umraniyespor

Published on: 23 February 2017
Mahatma Otoo

Ghana striker Mahatma Otoo has earned rave reviews for his work rate in the Turkish second-tier with Umraniyespor. 

The 25-year-old signed a short-term deal in January after leaving Norwegian top-flight side Sogndal.

Otoo has made three league appearances for Umraniyespor and chasing his first goal for the club.

But it is his assertiveness and aggressiveness in front of the attack that is being talked about.

 

