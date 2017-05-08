Striker Majeed Waris misses out on Lorient Player of the Month award
Lorient striker Majeed Waris missed out on the club's Player of the Month award for April.
The Ghana international was second after the voting process with 28% of the total votes cast
Waris scored two goals in five matches in the month under review but Jimmy Cabot who had 38% of the vote cast.
Benjamin Lacomte came in third with 20% and Benjamin Moukandjo was fourth with 14% of the votes.
Qui est, selon vous, le joueur du mois d'Avril ?
