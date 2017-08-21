Video: Striker Nasiru Mohammed scores to secure draw for Hacken in Swedish top-flight

Former Ghana U17 captain Nasiru Mohammed scored in the first half to earn a point for Hacken in their 1-1 draw at Goteborg on Sunday.

Mohammed was on target four minutes after Sebastian Eriksson had scored the opener for Goteborg.

This was his third league goal of the season in 15 appearances.

Mohammed lasted the entire duration like countryman Mohammed Abubakar.

Watch video of Nasiru Mohammed's goal below:

