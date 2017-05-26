Striker Raphael Dwamena gets fresh Ghana chance under coach Kwesi Appiah

FC Zurich striker Raphael Dwamena has been handed a fresh recall under Ghana new coach Kwasi Appiah after he was controversially ditched by former coach Avram Grant.

The in-form striker is among the list of 30 players released by the new Ghana coach to begin preparations for the 2019 Afcon qualifier with Ethiopia and the friendly matches with USA and Mexico.

Dwamena who had scored 18 goals out of 20 matches for Austria Lustenau ahead of Ghana's 2017 Afcon campaign was ignored by the former Chelsea boss, a decision that invited critical comments from many Ghanaians.

But the return of Kwasi Appiah looks like a blessing for the young striker who has been recalled to justify his goal scoring prowess for the West African country.

Playing for FC Zurich in Switzerland now, Dwamena has bagged 9 goals out of 15 matches and is expected to make a huge case for himself when the Black Stars commence training on Wednesday.

