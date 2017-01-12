Striker Raphael Dwamena returns to Austria Lustenau after leaving Black Stars camp

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena has rejoined his Austria Lustenau side after leaving the Black Stars camp.

The 21-year-old goal-machine was left out of the final 23-man squad for Ghana's 2017 AFCON campaign.

Ghana coach Avram Grant was impressed with the youngster's performance at training and asked him to train with his side along with Turkey-based Joseph Attamah Larweh.

The striker who has become a hot-cake for most European clubs rejoined his club who are preparing feverishly for the resumption of the Austrian Liga 1.

Dwamena has been a clinical source of goals for Lustenau in their promotion campaign, bagging 18 league goals and 21 in all competitions.

The striker has been penciled down for future Ghana call-ups as he has demonstrated a top striking qualities.

By El Akyereko

