Striker Raphael Dwamena returns to Austria Lustenau after leaving Black Stars camp
Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena has rejoined his Austria Lustenau side after leaving the Black Stars camp.
The 21-year-old goal-machine was left out of the final 23-man squad for Ghana's 2017 AFCON campaign.
Ghana coach Avram Grant was impressed with the youngster's performance at training and asked him to train with his side along with Turkey-based Joseph Attamah Larweh.
The striker who has become a hot-cake for most European clubs rejoined his club who are preparing feverishly for the resumption of the Austrian Liga 1.
Dwamena has been a clinical source of goals for Lustenau in their promotion campaign, bagging 18 league goals and 21 in all competitions.
The striker has been penciled down for future Ghana call-ups as he has demonstrated a top striking qualities.
By El Akyereko
