Striker Raphael Dwamena withdraws from Ghana's squad to face Congo in 2018 World Cup qualifiers

Striker Raphael Dwamena has withdrawn from Ghana's squad for the double-header against Congo in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The FC Zurich player has remained in Switzerland to undergoing tests after a failed medical at Brighton Hove & Albion.

Dwamena wants to seek a second opinion on health status and so has decided to stay away.

A statement on the Ghana FA website read: Raphael Dwamena pulls out of Ghana squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Congo. He is undergoing further medical tests in Switzerland.''

In his absence, Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom has been handed a late call-up to replace him.

