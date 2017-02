Ghanaian striker Richard Gadze grabbed the only for his club FC Zira who beat Sumqayit 1-0 on Monday in the Azerbaijani top-flight.

The 23-year-old powered in the goal on 35 minutes to pick the points for the home side.

Gadze was replaced after 76 minutes.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs, who is on a short-term loan, has now scored two goals in four league appearances.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)