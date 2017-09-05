Striker Richmond Boakye marks Ghana return with brace and assist in 2018 World Cup qualifier

Serbia-based striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom marked his return to international football with a brace and an assist as Ghana thumped Congo 5-1 in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The Red Star Belgrade goal poacher, who received a late call-up to replace Raphael Dwamena, scored the first and last goals at the Stade de Kintele in Brazzaville.

Boakye shot from close range after Partey's connection fell in front of him in the 23rd minute to open the scoring.

In the 85th minute he controlled a pass from Harrison Afful inside and coolly placed it at the blind side of the Congo goalkeeper.



Boakye was the highest scorer with seven goals in the qualifying rounds of this season's UEFA Europa League where his side advanced to the Group stage.

