On-loan Ropapa Mensah was named Man of the match in Harrisburg City Islanders' 1-1 draw with FC Cincinati in the USL on Tuesday night.

Mensah provided the assist which led to the opener in the 52nd minute by Jonathan Mendoza.

According to the match statistics, the Inter Allies-owned player created five scoring opportunities.

Mensah also had two shots on target and won five of his seven aerial duels to cap a brilliant night.

