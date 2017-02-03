Striker Sadat Bukari contracts South African agent to land him PSL club

Ghanaian striker Sadat Bukari is looking to relaunch his career in the South African Premier Soccer League.

This has been confirmed by the player’s agent in Josiah Mphono.

''Through our networks and working with some of the agents from Ghana, we have a mandate to get Sadat Bukari a club in South Africa,'' Mphono is quoted by Soccer Laduma.

''He is a good player and could be a good addition to any of the teams that need a striker. He is available with his clearance in hand.

''He won’t be affected by the transfer window deadline in his club search.''

The 27-year-old is available on a free transfer after leaving Cypriot side Aris Limassol F.C.

Bukari has played for Etoile du Sahel in Tunisia and Romanian side Astra Giurgiu.

