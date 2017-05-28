Striker Saddick Adams signs for Asante Kotoko on a free transfer

Asante Kotoko have signed striker Saddick Adams on a free transfer subject to his paper works, GHANASoccernet.com understands.

Adams, a former Berekum chelsea captain, has returned home after a spell in Northern Cyprus where he played for Turk Ocagi Limassol.

Kotoko are waiting for the necessary from the Cypriot FA to complete his registration for the second half of the season.

Adams is expected to step in for Richard Arthur who is on the verge of signing for Angolan side Deportivo Interclube.