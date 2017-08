Ghanaian striker Samuel Affum has terminated his contract with Egyptian Premier League side Wadi Degla.

Affum decided to severe ties with the Cairo-based side after just one season having signed a three-year deal last year.

The 26-year-old had left Swiss side Young Boys where he struggled to cement his position in the team.

Wadi Degla have signed Congolese striker Jean Mark Mukusu as his replacement.

