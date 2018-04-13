Striker Samuel Asamoah ready to fight for Sint-Truiden starring role

Sint-Truiden striker Samuel Asamoah says he is ready to stay on and fight for a permanent in the team.

Asamoah, who joined after leaving KAS Eupen, is contracted with the Belgian Jupiler League side until mid 2020.

"I do not experience the easiest season, but I keep on fighting for every minute of play," he told Het Laatste Nieuws

"Of course I want to make it at this STVV. But until further notice, it is still the trainer who decides.

''As a professional, you naturally have to accept it. But that certainly does not mean that I give up.

''I think I gave my business card to Antwerp. I now have to confirm on training in the first instance. Hopefully I'll be there next week. "

Asamoah scored two goals in 25 appearances and provided 2 assists.

