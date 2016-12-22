Stripped of Elmina Sharks captain Isaac Mensah apologizes for going AWOL

Former Elmina Sharks captain Isaac Mensah has written to the club head coach apologizing for his truancy which cost him the armband.

He is also pleading for clemency and wants to be re-instated in the First Team as the club prepare for their debut Ghana Premier League season.

His letter read: ''This is to formally render my sincere apology to you and the management Board for absenting myself from training from 29 October, 2016.

''It is unfortunate that on the day of the recall to training, I had travelled to Tema to pursue refund of my money which had been in possession of a swindler where I also fell sick and had to seek medical team.

''Sir, I was out of Elmina when the team was on recess hence I could not report immediately to duty when I was recalled.

''However, I render my apology and plead that you temper justice with mercy and pardon me for whatever wrong I have done.''

Despite training with the team, Mensah has not been fielded in the three friendly matches played so far.

Mensah was suspended for absenting himself from training for three weeks with no permission from the club.

It was speculated on social media that he had been frozen out for campaigning for the New Patriotic Party ahead of the country's general elections.

