'Struggling' Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah set to leave Spanish side Cordoba

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah is set to leave Spanish side Cordoba, according to reports in Spain.

The 29-year-old is reported to be unhappy due to lack of playing opportunities.

The Ghana international made just three appearances for Cordoba last season after losing his place to Pawel Kieszek.

Brimah was unable to dislodge the Polish, despite the European playing through the pain barrier for an astonishing eight months.

The Ghanaian is leaving the Archangel with clear signs does not form part of the club's plans next season.

The goalkeeper was yanked from Ghana 's squad expected to play Ethiopia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at home on Sunday.

With huge competition in the national team, it appears his international future will come down crashing.

By Patrick Akoto

