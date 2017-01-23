‘Stubborn’ Avram Grant to stick to playing style against Egypt

Stubborn Ghana coach Avram Grant has hinted that he will stick to his line up and style of play against Egypt despite being heavily criticized.

The Israeli trainer has been hugely deprecated and vilified for his line up and style of play especially in the second half of matches played at the ongoing 2017 Afcon.

Grant whose substitutions have been predictably discouraging is however not moved by the numerous condemnations and is set to repeat his style against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

The Black Stars who have already qualified for the quarter finals of the competition and many had expected him to alter his line up for the clash against Egypt.

But reports from the team’s camp in Gabon have hinted that the former Chelsea boss is adamant on using his original squad, tactics and style.

Grant, who was referred to as ‘The Funeral Director’ by the English media during his days in the English Premiership was hugely bashed for his demeanour on the team’s bench but changed during the clash with Mali where he was seen a couple of times issuing instructions on the bench.

But indications are that his style won't change against Egypt.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

