Stupendous Christian Atsu powers Newcastle United to 3-2 victory over West Ham United

Christian Atsu scored one and provided an assist for another to aid Newcastle United record their first Premier League victory in ten games as they beat West Ham United 3-2 at the London Stadium on Saturday.

The Ghanaian winger gave a sublime pass to Senegalese midfielder Mohammed Diame to put Newcastle United ahead in the 53rd minute.

Astu got himself on the scoresheet to make it 3-1 to the visitors in the 61st minute handing all three points to the Magpies whose last win in the Premier League was 21st October.

The win takes Newcastle United from the relegation zone to 14th on the league table.

