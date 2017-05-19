Stupendous WAFA center back Musah Nuhu earns Black Stars 'B' call up

Hardworking WAFA defender Musah Nuhu has been handed a late call-up into the home-based Black Stars side, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Nuhu, 19, was handed the call up following his magnificent show in the first round of the Ghana Premier League for the Sogakope-based side.

WAFA have also confirmed the invitation of the industrious player who will join the team at the Prampram base on Monday as they are currently on break for the weekend FA Cup matches.

Nuhu made 11 appearances for the Academy Boys and his contribution was hugely felt.

He broke into the starting eleven of the side after match day 4 after arriving from New Edubiase United and has maintained his position in the team till date.

The tough-tackling defender is one of the major reasons the Academy Boys are the second side in the league with a very strong defence - conceding 9 goals in 15 matches for a side like WAFA is an impressive outing.

Despite his total contribution to the side as a team player, Nuhu’s individual qualities of long and accurate passing as well as his agility and high sense of intelligence at the back are simply remarkable.

His aggression always put fear in his opposing attackers and has provided a formidable shield in front of Razak Abalora, hence his ability to keep 7 clean sheets in 15 matches. He has grabbed two assists so far.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

