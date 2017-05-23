Stuttgart kid Hans Nunoo Sarpei recovering from meniscus operation

Stuttgart teenager Hans Nunoo Sarpei is recuperating after undergoing meniscus operation.

The 18-year-old was not involved as his side secured promotion to the Bundesliga following their 4-1 demolishing of Würzburger Kickers on Sunday.

The former Liberty Professionals box-to-box midfielder is understood to be doing well after the going under the knife.

Stuttgart coach coach Hannes Wolf is expected to have the Ghanaian back to full fitness ahead of their Bundesliga campaign next season.

By Patrick Akoto

