Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Stuttgart kid Hans Nunoo Sarpei recovering from meniscus operation

Published on: 23 May 2017

Stuttgart teenager Hans Nunoo Sarpei is recuperating after undergoing meniscus operation.

The 18-year-old was not involved as his side secured promotion to the Bundesliga following their 4-1 demolishing of Würzburger Kickers on Sunday.

The former Liberty Professionals box-to-box midfielder is understood to be doing well after the going under the knife.

Stuttgart coach coach Hannes Wolf is expected to have the Ghanaian back to full fitness ahead of their Bundesliga campaign next season.

By Patrick Akoto 

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations