Substitute Afriyie Acquah suffers muscle injury in Torino win at Benevento

Published on: 11 September 2017
Lorenzo Venuti of Benevento competes for the ball with Afriyie Acquah of Torino during the Serie A match between Benevento Calcio and Torino FC at Stadio Ciro Vigorito on September 10, 2017 in Benevento, Italy.(Sept. 9, 2017 - Source: Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images Europe)

Midfielder Afriyie Acquah suffered a muscle injury during Torino's 1-0 win over Benevento in the Serie A on Sunday.

The Ghana international had come on earlier in the 10th minute to replace injured Joel Obi.

After 55 minutes, head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic was forced to shuffle his cards again and had to replace Acquah with Daniele Baselli.

''There is a bit of a shortage in midfield now for the next few games, but that’s all part of what makes my job exciting,'' Mihajlovic said in a post-match interview.

Acquah will undergo tests on Tuesday to know the extent of the injury.

