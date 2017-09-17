Substitute Bernard Tekpetey scores first goal for Altach to draw at home in Austrian top-flight

Ghana midfielder Bernard Tekpetey came off the bench to score for Altach in the 2-2 with Rapid Wien at home in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday.

The on-loan player from Schalke 04 netted in the 66th minute to give his side a 2-1 lead to register his first goal for the club.

He collected a pass on the right wing, then drag it onto his left foot before shooting into the net from just outside the box.

Altach were cruising to victory and the headlines would have been about Tekpetey's clincher but the visitors hit back on the 90th minute mark through Lucas Galvao.

Tekpetey had come on in the 57th minute to replace Christian Gebauer who was playing on the right side of midfield.

