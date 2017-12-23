Substitute Daniel Amartey sees RED as Leicester City snatch late equalizer against Manchester United

Defender Daniel Amartey spent 16 minutes on the pitch as second half substitute as he got sent off in Leicester City's 2-2 draw with Manchester United in Saturday night.

Ghana international replaced Danny Simpson in the 57th minute but got expelled on 73 minutes after accumulating yellow card.

His first was recorded on the 69th minute when he clipped the heels of Ashley Young.

And later clattered into Marcus Rashford on the line.

Harry Maguire scored an injury time goal to deny Manchester United the points after Juan Mata had given them a 2-1 lead.

