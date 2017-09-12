Substitute David Atanga scores winner for FC Liefering to prove he's regained top form

Striker David Atanga convinced all about his fitness after climbing off the bench to score for Liefering in their 2-1 home win over Kapfenberger SV in the Austrian second-tier.

The former Ghana U20 international replaced Rodrigo in the 59th minute and he grabbed the winning.

He struck in the 83rd minute to grab the points for Liefering who had Gideon Mensah play the entire duration.

Atanga sustained a foot injury in pre-season with his parent club Red Bull Salzburg.

But has been shipped out to their feeder club to gain some match fitness.

