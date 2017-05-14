Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
VIDEO: Second half substitute Raphael Dwamena scores season's 9th goal in FC Zurich league win

Published on: 14 May 2017
Raphael Dwamena celebrating his goal for FC Zurich.

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena came off the bench to score an injury time goal as FC Zurich beat Winterthur 3-0 away in the Swiss second-tier league on Saturday.

The 22-year-old substituted Oliver Buff-who had scored the second goal- in the 69th minute.

Dwamena made his presence count by scoring his ninth league goal of the season.

He joined the promotion-bound FC Zurich during the January transfer window from Austria Lustenau.

Watch Raphael Dwamena's goal for FC Zurich in the Swiss second-tier: 

