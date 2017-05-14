VIDEO: Second half substitute Raphael Dwamena scores season's 9th goal in FC Zurich league win

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena came off the bench to score an injury time goal as FC Zurich beat Winterthur 3-0 away in the Swiss second-tier league on Saturday.

The 22-year-old substituted Oliver Buff-who had scored the second goal- in the 69th minute.

Dwamena made his presence count by scoring his ninth league goal of the season.

He joined the promotion-bound FC Zurich during the January transfer window from Austria Lustenau.

Watch Raphael Dwamena's goal for FC Zurich in the Swiss second-tier:

