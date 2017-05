Third-tier side Sky FC have transferred midfielder Isaac Aryee to Sudanese outfit Hay Alrab Sports Club on a short term deal, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The Sudanese top flight side have the opportunity to make the deal permanent if the player impresses during the loan spell.

Based in Port Sudan, Hay Alrab Sports Club are currently lying 15th on the Sudanese Premier League table.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)