Sulley Muntari agrees deal with Italian Serie A side Pescara; set to train today

Ghana midfielder is set to join Italian Serie A Pescara after agreeing the Delfini as replacement for Alberto Aquilani.

According to Sky Italia, Muntari has arrived in the city and will train with his new teammates on Wednesday.

Muntari is available on a free transfer after leaving Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2015.

The 32-year-old will be available to Massimo Oddo once he formalises his release from Al-Ittihad.

Muntari has alreay played for giants AC Milan and Inter Milan and also Udinese where he started his playing career.

