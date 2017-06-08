Sulley Muntari applauds Stephen Appiah for his impeccable leadership abilities

Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari has extolled the leadership qualities of former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah describing him as a better leader of the senior national team.

Appiah who is now the technical coordinator of the senior national team, captained the Black Stars to its first World Cup in Germany 2006 and also led the nation to South Africa in 2010.

“Stephen by far…because Asamoah is just a young one, Stephen had been there for so long, he made the Black Stars, Black Stars,” the former Inter and AC Milan midfielder told Bola Ray on Starr Chat Wednesday.

“he (Appiah) was amazing on the pitch and off the pitch, he made sure that we were comfortable around him, he was an amazing leader. Asamoah is doing his best…but Appiah is way ahead.”

