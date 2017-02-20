Sulley Muntari enjoys first win as player of struggling Italian side Pescara

Ghana international Sulley Muntari was given the last 18 minutes of Pescara’s impressive 5-0 win over Genoa in the Italian league.

The veteran midfielder joined the Italian side in the January transfer window and has been thrown in to the thick of affairs from the word go.

He suffered a 6-2 defeat on his debut against Lazio before falling to another 5-3 defeat to Afriyie Acquah’s Torino.

But under new manager Zdenak Zeman they pulled the chest out the blazing fire with a 5-0 thumping of fellow stragglers Genoa who are also fighting for their lives in the Italian league.

