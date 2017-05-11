Sulley Muntari mourns death of ace sports journalist Christopher Opoku

Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari has paid tribute to ace Ghanaian journalist Christopher Opoku who died on Wednesday.

Opoku died at age 41 after battling cancer for over four years.

He was born in Scotland and had a sports presenting career spanning 18 years.

It began in the studio of LUV FM in Kumasi and then moved to Joy FM in Accra where he covered the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

He was named Best Football Commentator and Best Football Journalist (PLB) in 2008 and 2009.

He later worked for Metro TV and the stated-owned Ghana Television.

He has also worked with Accra-based Citi FM and was one-time host of the Asempa FM Sports Morning Show.

Muntari was touched by Opoku's demise and Tweeted: RIP sir.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)