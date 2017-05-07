Sulley Muntari: Racism abuse 'Referee didn't have balls'

Sulley Muntari explained the child racially abusing him “was so pure, he didn’t even know what he said. The referee didn’t have the balls to stop play.”

The Pescara midfielder went towards the Cagliari crowd in the closing minutes of the 1-0 defeat at the Stadio Sant’Elia after hearing a racist chant from a small group of people.

He was then booked by the referee, walked off in protest and received another yellow card.

His one-match ban was rescinded on appeal on Friday evening.

“What happened is, in my view, not normal,” Muntari told Italian satire show Le Iene.

“We’re in 2017, aren’t we? Why do we walk out at the start of a game with children as mascots? To teach them good manners, then when they grow up, they become great men. We have to set the example, those of us on the pitch, the referee who blows the whistle, the linesman – everyone.

“The kid said something and I went over to him with that tone, you know when speaking to children, they are innocent… I am sure he didn’t even know what he had said.

“I got closer and said to him: ‘You shouldn’t do things like that, it’s not right.’ He ran off and I tried to get him to come back. I took off my own shirt and handed it to him to reassure him, because he was only little, so pure. Then I left.

“I didn’t talk to his father, because what was I meant to tell him? The parents are those who should teach their kids well and then they grow up to become good men, for themselves, for their parents, for all of Italy and all the world. Football is about peace, not war.”

Referee Daniele Minelli was criticised for not halting play when racist abuse was heard, nor understanding Muntari’s gesture was one of reassurance rather than anger.

“The referee didn’t stop play because he didn’t have the balls. If you are a man, you must have the balls to stop play. It’d just be for a second, but in that second, you can make a big difference. We are all created by God, the only difference is in the colour of our skin.”

Although Muntari was at first banned, Cagliari received no punishment as “only around 10 people” were involved in the racist chant.

“Cagliari, the players and club weren’t at fault, so I cannot condemn them,” replied Muntari.

“I do not judge anyone. God judges everyone. I am human, just like them, and we all make mistakes, but you can’t kid around with things like this.

“I didn’t expect to be suspended and that was ugly… You tell me something, I ask ‘why?’ and I get banned? That’s not right.”

