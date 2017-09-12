Sulley Muntari releases press statement regarding reports of his arrest by Italian police

Beleaguered Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari has released a statement denying reports that he was arrested and his car impounded this morning by Italian security officials.

There have been rife media reports in Italy and in Ghana claiming that he was arrested by Italian police and his car impounded by the after a report was made against him.

The 32-year-old in a statement released on his official twitter handle claims those reports are false and factually inaccurate.

Below is his full statement regarding the issue:

DRZ legal

Marcello D'Onofrio

Massimo D'Onofrio

Michele Zanna

Luigi Alfarano

Dimitri Russo consultant in PI

Milan, 12 September 2017

Mr. Sulley Muntari has instructed our Studio to draft and disseminate this release in reference to the news that this morning appears on several online newspapers about the seizure of the car he led.

The fact, labeled as the effect of "major economic difficulties", is the consequence of a mere dislocation of the leasing company of the leasing company (contractual subject).

Mr Muntari, who did not know the disguise, is working to resolve it in the immediate aftermath.

In any case, Mr Muntari stressed that there were no difficulties in which he would be doing according to the version of the facts reported by the various newspapers.

Therefore, the editors interested in a timely correction or publication of this denial are invited.

Yours sincerely, Massimo D'Onofrio

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)