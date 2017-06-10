Sulley Muntari reveals his top three favourite Ghanaian musicians

Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari has revealed the top three musicians who he cannot go a week without listening to their music.

The 32 year old midfielder who was earning 1.5 million Euros in 2012 picked BET Award winners Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

“I like everyone, I listen to Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.” He told Starr FM. “They are doing amazing job by putting Ghana’s name out there. I play most of their songs on my iPod. The clubs out there also play some of these songs because Afrobeats is everywhere now!”

His wife, Menaye Donkor, a former beauty queen, entrepreneur was been given the exclusive rights to organise the Miss Universe pageant in Ghana.

