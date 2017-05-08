Sulley Muntari says he would support player boycott in protest over racist abuse

Ghana star Sulley Muntari has said he would be the "No.1" supporter of any organized player boycott in protest against racism in the sport.

Last week, Ghana midfielder, who plays for Italian topflight side Pescara, said he was "treated like a criminal" after receiving a one-match ban, which was later rescinded, for objecting to being racially abused during a Serie A game.

On April 30, the 32-year-old had left the field in protest during a match against Cagliari in Sardinia after being booked for complaining of being abused by a section of fans.

The former AC Milan midfielder said he would gladly take part in a boycott, insisting he would go anywhere to bring light to the issue.

Leading anti-racism campaigner Piara Power told CNN Sport that player boycotts were credible, before adding that footballers in Italy needed to be "more active."

"In a country like Italy, where there are big name players who feel very strongly about these issues, then a boycott is one way to go," said Power, executive director of Football Against Racism in Europe (FARE).

"In the end, it's the way the boycott is received, the way in which the Italian FA changes the way it looks at these issues, the education of the fans. More needs to be done on all of those.

"[Boycotts] are a very good way of taking this forward. We've seen it in the US, don't forget, on issues around race there. Why not in Italy?"

