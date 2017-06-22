Sulley Muntari set to land in Uganda on Friday to support former AC Milan teammate Keisuke Honda over UN project

Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari will arrive in Uganda on Friday to support former AC Milan teammate Keisuke Honda over a United Nations project, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Muntari, who played alongside the Japanese at Milan in 2015, will offer support to his personal friend, who is a UN ambassador for ‘Global Advocate for Youth’.

The duo is expected to set foot at Entebbe International Airport on Friday afternoon and will be received by UN officials in Uganda at the VIP section of the only international airport in the country.

Upon his appointment as a UN Advocate for Youth on June 22 last year in Washington DC, Honda was tasked to focus on mobilizing action to address major challenges faced by young people around the world and engaging youth in support of the vital work of the United Nations to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Muntari is currently a free agent after ending his short contract at relegated Serie A side Pescara.

By Patrick Akoto

