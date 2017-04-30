Sulley Muntari walks off field during Pescara's game at Cagliari due to racist abuse

Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari was booked and walked off the field in protest at alleged racist abuse from the Cagliari fans.

The incident occurred during the 1-0 defeat to Cagliari at the Stadio Sant'Elia.

The Ghana international was furious and protested against referee Daniele Minelli, visibly agitated and slapping the skin on his own arm to make the point.

It seems that Minelli did not hear the racist insults from the stands, and booked Muntari for dissent.

Muntari then started to walk off the field of his own volition, but fortunately no further disciplinary action was taken.

Sky Sport Italia touchline reporters note they did not hear clear insults either, but it seems that Muntari did.

This situation will inevitably spark controversy and further debate on how to deal with racist abuse from the crowd.

