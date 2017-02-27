Sulley Muntari will not marry a second wife-Wife Menaye Donkor

Sulley Muntari’s wife Menaye Donkor has revealed her husband has promised never to go in for a second wife even though his religious beliefs allows him to marry more than one wife.

According to the former beauty queen, before they got married, they had a discussion about polygamy and Muntari assured her that she was going to be his only wife.

“Sulley is always home and I know what I have at home. He hasn’t come to tell me that he wants to marry a second wife despite being a moslem,” Menaye told Delay

“ When we met, we had a conversation about that and he said his father married only one wife and that I am a whole lot of a woman for him so he can’t think of marrying another wife in addition to me. That will be a whole lot.” Menaye disclosed.

““Taking another girlfriend is not part of the agreement I have with him.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)