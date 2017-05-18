Sulley Muntari’s Pescara demoted to the Italian Serie B in Italy

Ghana international Sulley Muntari who was initially in the news for walking off the pitch after he was racially abused will be playing in the Serie B if he decides to stay with the club.

Pescara have been poor throughout the season and their relegation to Serie B was confirmed in midweek.

The former AC Milan midfielder has so far scored one goal in nine appearances for the Club.

There are strong indications however that Muntari might be leaving the club after a troubled season that never really got going.

