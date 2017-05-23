Sulley Muntari's wife claims husband benched by Italian side Pescara over racism protest

Sulley Muntari's wife says the Pescara midfielder's protest against racism that brought disgrace to Italian football has resulted in her husband being benched by the Serie A club.

Menaye Donkor says she is in no doubt over the reason for the Italian top-flight club leaving her husband on the bench since he decided to stand up against racists who chanted against him in the match at Cagliari.

Italy’s governing soccer body was forced by global condemnation to lift the one-match ban it imposed on Muntari after the Ghanaian walked off the pitch amid racist abuse from fans against Cagliari.

Since then Muntari has not started for his club as he was a regular starter for the club before the incident that happened in Cagliari.

This has forced Menaye to take to social media to pour her frustration with a posting on Instagram asking why he has not played since the incident.

"He has been benched since the racism incident in Cagliari. I wonder why?," Menaye asked in the posting with Muntari's picture on it.

The Pescara player said he spotted a child lobbing racist insults. In an effort to try and curb the abuse, he offered the child his shirt.

Muntari received a yellow card for the incident and then another when he left the pitch in protest.

The two yellow cards meant a red card for Muntari, and red cards carry an automatic one-match ban.

The players’ union, FIFPro, quickly released a statement condemning the actions of the fans and the referee and called for the yellow cards to be rescinded.

Several condemnations followed including one from the UN which might have forced the rethink of the ban.

The Italian FA rescinded the ban, allowing Muntari to be eligible for Pescara’s match against Crotone the following Sunday.

