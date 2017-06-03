Sunderland earned more money for finishing bottom of Premier League than Bayern Munich did for winning Bundesliga

Sunderland managed to earn themselves well over £90 million by finishing rock bottom of the English Premier League table last season.

The numbers have been crunched by Nick Harris of Sporting Intelligence, who found that despite being the square root of abysmal all year, David Moyes’ team reaped £93.5 million in total Premier League revenue over the course of the 2016/17 campaign.

According to Harris, that means Sunderland made more money by finishing dead last than Bayern Munich will receive for winning the Bundesliga, more than Juventus will receive for winning Serie A, and more than Monaco will receive for winning Ligue 1.

This despite the Black Cats only having eight of their matches televised last season.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)