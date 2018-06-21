Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Sundowns coach Pisto Mosimane believes Razak Brimah is better than Maritzburg No.1 Richard Ofori

Published on: 21 June 2018
Pitso Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane believes his goalkeeper Razak Brimah is better than compatriot Richard Ofori of Maritzburg United.

Brimah- who joined the Brazilians last summer- has down the pecking order and playing second fiddle to Denis Onyango.

He managed four league appearnaces and has been linked with an exit from the club this transfer window.

But Mosimane thinks the former Ghana No.1 is ahead of Ofori who had a stellar debut season with Maritzburg United and got shortlisted for the PSL Goalkeeper of the Season award.

''We will see if Razak (Brimah) is right or wrong. He's not happy on the bench, he wants to play before Ofori. In my opinion, he is better than Ofori,'' he told Power FM.

