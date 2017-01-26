SuperSport pundit Sammy Kuffour fears Asamoah Gyan's injury might cost Ghana AFCON trophy

Ex-Ghana defender Samuel Osei Kuffour says the Black Stars will have faint hopes of winning the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations without injured captain Asamoah Gyan.

Gyan is racing to be fit for Sunday's quarter-final clash against DR Congo after he was substituted in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Egypt.

The inspirational captain is suspected to have picked by a groin injury which could sideline him for days.

Kuffour, who is a pundit on Pay TV channel SuperSport, highlights Gyan's pin-in-a-grenade role.

''My worry is that how long will Asamoah Gyan take to recover and play the other game?,'' the ex-Bayern Munich star said.

''He is our talisman, leader and our striker so we need him badly in this team."

''When Jordan plays around him, he always plays better because he makes the run and scores the goals. The team will miss him and I will look at what the coach will bring out against DR Congo.''

