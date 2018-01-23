SuperSport United defender Richard Boateng faces late fitness test ahead of Polokwane City clash
SuperSport United are monitoring the fitness of Richard Kissi Boateng ahead of their clash against Polokwane City on Tuesday.
The experienced left-back picked up a knock in his side's 1-0 defeat at Amazulu last Saturday as he was substituted with just 32 minutes on the clock.
The 29-year-old is expected to make a quick recovery as the Matsatsantsa welcome Polokwane City to the Atteridgeville Super Stadium on Teusday evening
The former Liberty Professionals defender has been a key cog of coach Eric Tinkler's side since joining as a free agent at the start of the campaign.