SuperSport United defender Richard Kissi Boateng marks PSL debut
R. Boateng
Former Ghana defender Richard Kissi Boateng made his PSL debut on Tuesday by featuring in SuperSport United's 2-0 win over Platinum Stars.
The left back was named in the starting line-up but was replaced after an hour on the pitch by Thabo Mnyamane.
It was also Boateng's first competitive match for Matsatsantsa after missing the MTN8 semi-final against Maritzburg.
Boateng is on a one-year contract with Eric Tinkler after moving on a free transfer.