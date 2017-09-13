SuperSport United defender Richard Kissi Boateng marks PSL debut

Former Ghana defender Richard Kissi Boateng made his PSL debut on Tuesday by featuring in SuperSport United's 2-0 win over Platinum Stars.

The left back was named in the starting line-up but was replaced after an hour on the pitch by Thabo Mnyamane.

It was also Boateng's first competitive match for Matsatsantsa after missing the MTN8 semi-final against Maritzburg.

Boateng is on a one-year contract with Eric Tinkler after moving on a free transfer.

