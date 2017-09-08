SuperSport United new recruit Richard Kissi Boateng likely to miss side's clash against Maritzburg United over ITC issue

Ghanaian defender Richard Kiss Boateng could miss out on SuperSport United's clash against Maritzburg United in the MTN8 semifinals on Saturday.

The former TP Mazembe left-back received his work permit on Thursday but still waiting for the Ghana FA to issue the International Transfer Certificate.

The Ghanaian joined the Absa Premiership side on a one-year deal on Monday.

But Boateng could make the bench if the ITC is issued by the GFA.

It is usually a simple task‚ done over the internet‚ but still needing someone in the GFA offices in Acrra to push a few keypads.

Boateng is a former TP Mazembe player but was last registered at Liberty Professionals in his home country.

The 28-year-old played for Ghana’s Black Stars in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

