Supporters Unions missed Ghana's AFCON third-place playoff against Burkina

Ghanaian supporters in Gabon missed the Black Stars third place playoff match against Burkina Faso because of a faulty train.

The group made up of Die Hard Supporters, Millennium Supporters, GHANSU and a few NSU were unable to return to Port Gentil from Franceville.

President of the Die Hard supporters Abraham Nkansah explained that there was a major fault on the train that was supposed to move.

