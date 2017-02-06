Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Supporters Unions missed Ghana's AFCON third-place playoff against Burkina

Published on: 06 February 2017
Ghanaian supporters

Ghanaian supporters in Gabon missed the Black Stars third place playoff match against Burkina Faso because of a faulty train.

The group made up of Die Hard Supporters, Millennium Supporters, GHANSU and a few NSU were unable to return to Port Gentil from Franceville.

President of the Die Hard supporters Abraham Nkansah explained that there was a major fault on the train that was supposed to move.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • ST. GHFUO, BLACK EXCELLENCE! says:
    February 06, 2017 08:18 am
    stupid supporters. boycott bstar and all national team games, boycott local lg games until that payola crook nyantakyi is forced to resign. hit them where it hurts most, the pockets...we need pressure to force nyantakyi out

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations