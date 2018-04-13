Suspended Augsburg ace Daniel Opare working with personal trainer in Belgium to keep fit

Suspended Augsburg defender Daniel Opare has been training in Belgium to improve his fitness.

The right back was put on ice by the German Bundesliga side in February for gross indiscipline and dishonesty for consistently lying to the German side over his sneaky activities to leave the club under the cloak of secrecy.

FC Augsburg announced last Wednesday that Opare was no longer training at the club.

At Opare's request, Augsburg's sports director allowed the Ghana international to train with a personal trainer in Belgium.

"We have agreed to Daniel Opare's request to work with his own coach because he is preparing for a different club, not for FC Augsburg," Managing Director Stefan Reuter told Augsburger Allgemeine .

