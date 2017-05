Ghanaian midfielder Enock Kwakwa missed Falkenberg's 2-0 win at home to Dalkurd due to suspension.

The 22-year-old picked an accumulated yellow cards during his side's win over Brommapojkarna last week.

The Ghanaian thus missed the home win against the third-placed team.

Compatriot Richard Donkor was an unused substitute.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)