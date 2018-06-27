SV Ried keen on signing defender Kennedy Boateng from LASK on permanent basis

Austrian second division side SV Rieds are keen on signing former WAFA defender Kennedy Boateng on permant basis after impressing on loan.

The Ghanaian footballer joined Ried on loan from LASK Linz has been outstanding for the club, playing 33 games and scoring three times in the 2017/18 season.

Following his incredible displays with SV Ried, manager of the Club Shiemer says the club will strive to keep him.

"There will be talks with the LASK in the coming days. I hope that we will find a financial solution that fits both sides ", emphasizes Schiemer in an interview with the OÖN.

"This will show in the coming weeks, but we are exploring the market," added Schiemer.

He has proven his qualities at the front," said Schiemer, who is looking forward to the start of the season at the end of July. "

Kennedy Boateng joined LASK from WAFA in the 2016/17 season before joining Ried on loan after struggling to break into the LASK team last season.